On Thursday, police said they uncovered a “vast” network of neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic and xenophobic sympathizers, including a woman dubbed “Miss Hitler.”
Investigators said the network meant to give members military training and that trainers included a mobster from the ‘ndrangheta crime syndicate.
An Italian anti-Mafia prosecutor, Nicola Gratteri, noted Friday that the ‘ndrangheta sheltered extreme-right fugitives during domestic terrorism decades ago.
