MILAN — Italian police have detained two Colombians in connection with the killing of an unidentified victim whose body was found dismembered inside a suitcase that had been set on fire.

Prosecutor Paolo Storari told reporters Monday that the victim had his throat slashed and then was stabbed during a drunken fight at an outdoor grill party at the residence of one suspect. The body was then hacked into pieces with an ax, put into a suitcase and moved about 800 meters (nearly a mile) with a cart before being set on fire. Police hoped to identify the victim from a thumb found intact.

One of the suspects is being investigated for murder, and the other for dismembering and trying to dispose of the body. Storari said the motive wasn’t clear.

