ROME — Italian police say they have nabbed a fugitive kingpin cocaine dealer who hails from a feuding crime clan involved in the 2007 trattoria massacre in Germany.

Carabinieri paramilitary police on Friday said they arrested Francesco Strangio a day earlier in a hideout in the town of Rose, in Calabria, the regional power base of the ‘ndrangheta crime syndicate.

Strangio had been on the run since a January 2018 conviction, carrying a 14-year prison term, for international drug trafficking.

Authorities say he arranged huge cocaine shipments from South America to German and Belgian ports.

A Strangio clan leader was convicted of the Duisburg restaurant slayings, which left six dead as part of a feud that began on Christmas 2005, when the wife of an alleged mobster was accidentally slain in Calabria.

