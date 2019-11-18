Twenty-three arrest warrants were issued but it was not immediately clear how many people were in custody.

Prosecutors based in Crotone, Italy, conducted the probe of alleged trafficking of ancient artifacts dug up clandestinely in Calabria, the “toe” of Italy. The antiquities were then illegally exported.

Italian law specifies that antiquities discovered on Italy’s territory belong to the state.

Police said investigators would provide more details later Monday.

