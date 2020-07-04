The police statement said postal police investigators discovered photos of nude minors and other “horrifying content, depicting actual sexual violence where the victims were often newborns.”
Police said in some cases the pornography was produced at home. Material was exchanged on an instant messaging platform that investigators didn’t publicly identify except to say it was “well-known.”
Police expressed appreciation for cooperation from a Canadian organization, the National Child Exploitation Coordination Center.
In Italy, Turin-based prosecutors coordinated the investigation with the Italian postal police corps.
