In this frame grab taken from a video released by the Italian police, the moment a truck that was transporting flammable substances explodes after colliding with another truck on a highway in the outskirts of Bologna, Italy, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. The explosion killed at least two people and injured up to 70 as a section of the thoroughfare collapsed, police said. (Italian Police video via AP) (Associated Press)

MILAN β€” Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is planning to visit the scenes of two deadly accidents in the north and south of the country β€œto bring closeness of the government to the injured and the relatives of the victims.”

Conte said he would visit Tuesday the scene of a deadly fireball in the northern city of Bologna and the place where a van packed with immigrant farmworkers overturned after colliding with a truck carrying tomatoes in the southern Puglia region, killing 12.

In the Bologna accident, a tanker truck carrying highly explosive gas rammed into the back of a truck stalled in traffic on a major highway, creating a fireball that partially collapsed a raised highway and sent secondary explosions that shattered windows and incinerated vehicles in new car lots below.

