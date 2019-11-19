Salvini, the leader of the right-wing League, has avoided trial for similar instances in the past when he was minister, because parliament refused to lift his immunity.

He lost his ministerial role in August when his failed attempt at a power grab toppled the government.

Prosecutors have two weeks to decide whether to proceed with the case.

Salvini was dismissive of the investigation, calling it a waste of taxpayer money and judicial officials’ time.

