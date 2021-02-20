After tossing life vests into the water, coast guard and police officers helped the struggling travelers aboard.
A coast guard helicopter based in Sicily and other coast guard and border police motorboats searched the area in case anyone was missing.
Italian state radio said five people were possibly missing but that there was no official confirmation.
Human traffickers based in Libya and Tunisia launch overcrowded, unseaworthy rubber dinghies and aging fishing boats toward European shores. The migrants, coming from Africa, the Middle East and Asia, are hoping to find family members or jobs in Europe.
Over the last several years, hundreds of thousands of migrants have reached Italy either on their own or after being rescued at sea.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.