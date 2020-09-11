Private surveillance video released by police showed one of the minors being pushed by several males toward a dark corner behind the villa around midnight on Sept. 7, followed by three males with the other minor. Police said the two girls were then sexually assaulted. The two called police shortly after.
Police said they acted swiftly due to evidence of the ‘’brutality of the of the violence committed in a subtle manner that could have been repeated against other helpless women.”
