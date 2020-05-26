The ‘ndrangheta syndicate is based in southern Italy and awash in cocaine trafficking proceeds. But mobsters have increasingly infiltrated Italy’s productive north in search of more revenue and legitimate businesses to use as fronts for laundering money.
In 2018, a regional court convicted 125 people who were suspected ’ndrangheta members or associates on charges of Mafia association and colluding with mobsters.
The information leading to Tuesday’s arrests came from intercepted phone conversations and from turncoat mobsters, Italian news reports said.
