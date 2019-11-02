Investigators say one ringleader is a Tanzanian who, from his base in Poland, directed heroin shipments from Asia to Italy for street sales.

Since the probe began, 144 drug couriers have been arrested.

Initially using Africans, traffickers later employed Italians, Greeks, Spaniards, Bulgarians and Hungarians as drug couriers.

Police say couriers reached Italy aboard cargo boats, planes, trains, buses and taxis.

Heroin worth 35 million euros ($39 million) and cocaine worth 4.2 million euros ($4.7 million) has been seized during the course of the probe.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD