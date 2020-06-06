Another anti-government protest was held in Milan.
Also in Italy on Saturday, hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the U.S. Consulate in Naples to show solidarity with George Floyd, the black man who while handcuffed had a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee pressed on his neck and whose death has sparked a week of protests in the U.S. and beyond.
