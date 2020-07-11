In addition to the porn, the postal police said in a statement that the youths also exchanged gore videos from the dark web. In Italy, the postal police investigate crimes committed via mail and web.
In all, 20 minors aged 13-17 who shared the images were identified, and police said investigations continue to find other people involved. The youths remain free pending charges of possessing and sharing child porn, as well as aggravated instigation to commit crimes.
