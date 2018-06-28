Italy’s new populist government precipitated a standoff at an already tense European Union summit Thursday, stalling the release of a list of diplomatic conclusions amid concerns that the bloc is doing too little to help Rome relieve its migration burden.

The move, according to two diplomats from member states, prompted E.U. leaders to cancel an evening news conference — and head toward the final day of the summit with growing doubts about Europe’s ability to commit to a unified response to the asylum seekers and migrants reaching its shores.

A statement released by the European Council on Thursday night did not mention Italy but said that because “one member reserved their position on the entire conclusions, no conclusions have been agreed at this stage.” The conclusions were set to touch partly on migration, an issue that is still being negotiated, but also on defense, trade deals and technology.

Italy’s negotiating tactic laid bare one of the major dividing lines — between southern front-line states and other parts of Europe — that is complicating the continent’s long and fraught effort to manage migration from Africa and the Middle East.

European leaders were working Thursday to devise new ways to prevent migrants from reaching the continent, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel warning ahead of the summit that the crisis over migration could decide “the fate of the E.U.” Italy has proposed that Europe offer it more help in handling migrant rescues in the Mediterranean and provide relief from rules that require asylum seekers to be processed in the country where they first arrive.

Asked Thursday what would happen if other European countries don’t accept that proposal, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, “It’s a possibility that I don’t want to consider. But should we come to that, surely on my part, we won’t reach shared conclusions.”

The summit has taken on urgency with Merkel facing a rebellion that threatens her chancellorship. Her interior minister, Horst Seehofer, has signaled that he will block asylum seekers at the Bavarian border if the chancellor can’t strike some kind of immigration deal. If Seehofer splits with Merkel on the migration issue, he could pull his Christian Social Union from the governing coalition, threatening Merkel’s 13-year run as Germany’s leader.

Analysts say a major E.U. accord on migration remains difficult, given the growing impetus in several member countries to protect their own borders or reduce what they feel is a disproportionate burden.

The political stakes on migration have risen as anti-migrant leaders in Austria, Hungary, Poland and Italy have seized on the issue, with some describing a migrant “invasion” even as arrivals from the Middle East and Africa have fallen dramatically.

So far this year, some 54,000 migrants have arrived in Europe — compared with almost 900,000 during a similar six-month period at the end of 2015. Europe has stemmed the flow in part by boosting cooperation with Libya, a major jumping-off point for migrants, and by building up that country’s coast guard, which patrols the Mediterranean and regularly intercepts the dinghies and rafts bound for Europe.

One idea under consideration is the creation of “disembarkation platforms” in African countries, where the asylum claims of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean could be evaluated. The idea, mentioned in a letter from European Council President Donald Tusk, would mark a step forward in the strategy to keep migrants without valid refugee status from reaching Europe. But so far, no African country has signaled an interest in hosting such a center, and major questions remain about how the E.U. would distribute refugees to member states and how it would treat those whose claims are rejected.

“It’s a plan to effectively cut down hard at the external borders, develop cooperation, process people outside of the European Union,” said Andrew Geddes, director of the Migration Policy Centre at the European University Institute in Florence. “But there’s almost a fantasy island element to it.”

One possibility at the summit is that Merkel looks to make bilateral agreements that will allow Germany to send asylum seekers back to other European countries. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told the Financial Times on Wednesday that he was open to such an agreement.

Harlan reported from Rome. Luisa Beck in Berlin contributed to this report.

Read more

The French-Italian border reveals the essence of the European clash on migration

Austria’s Sebastian Kurz, seeking to be a power player in Europe, could help bring down Germany’s Merkel

The torchbearer of Italy’s far right is now in power and wants to make good on anti-migrant promises

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news