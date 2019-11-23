After their mothers are slain by husbands, boyfriends or former partners, many children are effectively left orphaned since their fathers end up in prison for long terms, while other attackers kill themselves.

Italian women have been rebelling against Italian cultural attitudes that are lenient about violence targeting them. Only a generation ago, Italy’s penal code called for short prison sentences for men who killed women out of jealousy.

