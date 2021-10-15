The new rules are supported by a majority of Italians, but they also prompted violent protests last weekend — and experts have warned about the possibility of disruptions from farms to factories.
As part of the measures, workers without a Green Pass can be suspended without pay. A Green Pass can be obtained with a negative coronavirus test, but workers who go that route would need to be retested every few days; Italian media has reported that swabs are suddenly in such demand that some pharmacies are hiring new employees and extending hours.
“The day of truth,” the Italian newspaper La Repubblica said on its front page, reflecting widespread uncertainty about how the policy will play out.
In interviews over the past week, employers and union leaders say the policy is dividing workers, as increased absences will complicate shift schedules and production.
Some companies are scrapping vacations for the weeks ahead, suddenly uncertain about how many workers will show up. The research company Teneo says somewhere between 2.2 million to 2.5 million of Italy’s 23 million workers are unvaccinated, and in some crucial sectors — including at ports — the rate of unvaccinated workers nears 40 percent. The firm also noted that about 60,000 members of Italy’s police force are not vaccinated.
Since midsummer, Italy has shown more willingness than other Western nations to use the government-issued health certificate as a tool to influence the unvaccinated. As a result, Italian society is beginning to separate into different tiers of privilege — in a way that might have seemed far-fetched a year ago. Those with a Green Pass can dine indoors, go to a museum, see a concert and board a high-speed train. Those without a Green Pass cannot.
The country has a fairly high vaccination rate — 80 percent of the eligible population is now fully inoculated. And that rate, along with near-universal indoor mask-wearing, has helped the country avoid a fierce delta variant wave.
But when it comes to convincing the holdouts, the gains have been slow. The bump in new first doses has been modest since the workplace policy was decided last month. The government estimates that the policy caused about 600,000 people who otherwise would have remained unvaccinated to get their doses.
At the same time, many Italians have been caught off guard by the scale of the resistance. Last weekend, about 10,000 people protested in Piazza del Popolo, and then a smaller group — including members of the extreme-right group Forza Nuova — stormed the headquarters of a major union after being pushed away from approaching the prime minister’s office.
Police tried to constrain the most violent protesters with tear gas and water cannons, and the scene was volatile enough that security officials shepherded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who was in Rome at the time, out of a church where she had been attending Mass.
Some workers in the Italian port of Trieste held a strike Friday, though reports suggested the port was continuing to operate. In a Telegram group used by those who oppose the Green Pass mandate, video showed one sign reading, “No Green Pass, No Discrimination,” while dockworkers chanted, “People like us never give up.” Protests also took place in front of many other workplaces across the country — and even among air force personnel, who held a sit-in in front of a naval air base in Sicily.
One of the common demands of protesters is that swab tests be made freely available for the unvaccinated.
“It is blackmail,” a de facto requirement of payment to go to work, said Antonsergio Belfiori, a spokesman for an air force union. He said he is personally vaccinated but that it is important to represent those who are not. Unvaccinated personnel are no longer allowed in the barracks, Belfiori said, and workers are raising money for alternate lodging.
Other Western democracies have employed less far-reaching measures. Some countries have required certain sectors, such as health-care workers, to be inoculated. In the United States, the Biden administration has pushed for private companies to make vaccination mandatory, requiring all businesses with more than 100 employees to insist their workers get immunized or face weekly testing.
In the face of the virus’s enduring virulence in the United States, President Biden has said the refusal of the unvaccinated has “cost all of us.”
Roberto Burioni, a professor of microbiology and virology at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, said that Italy was likely willing to go farther than other countries because of its early experience with the virus — which included deadly, economy-halting waves in spring 2020 and throughout last winter.
“Freedom is something very important in a democracy,” Burioni said. “But the limit of freedom is when you damage other people. And we know for sure that vaccinated people are less infectious, and a vaccinated community will be a lot more resistant to infections.”
Burioni said that he now flashes his Green Pass when teaching third-year medical students — something he has resumed doing in person. His students need the Green Pass as well.
“Everything is going back to normal with the Green Pass,” he said. “Today, I used it when I had lunch.”
