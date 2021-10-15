Some workers in the Italian port of Trieste held a strike on Friday, potentially bringing a major point for imports and exports to a standstill. In a Telegram group used by those who oppose the Green Pass mandate, video showed one sign reading “No Green Pass, No Discrimination,” while dockworkers chanted, “People like us never give up.” Protests also took place in front of many other workplaces across the country — and even among air force personnel, who held a sit-in in front of a naval air base in Sicily.