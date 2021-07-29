What transformed Puglia — reducing disease, modernizing cities, birthing vineyards and fields of tomatoes — was one of the largest public works projects of the time, an engineering attempt, launched in 1906, to tap into a massive, underground spring more than 100 miles away, in the region of Campania. Some 20,000 men worked on the project at any moment. Construction took nine years. And when it was over, a new aqueduct — relying on little more than stones and gravity — was supplying water to Bari and other cities, having essentially redirected a river 90 degrees.