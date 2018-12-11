JERUSALEM — One of Europe’s most controversial political figures, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, has arrived in Israel for a two-day visit that has prompted criticism over his far-right policies and anti-migration views.

Salvini is considered the driving force in Italy’s government and a rising star in nationalist movements sweeping Europe.

He began his trip Tuesday touring Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, where the Israeli army has uncovered tunnels it says were built by Hezbollah for attacks.

Set to hold a press conference later Tuesday, Salvini will also meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

Netanyahu has recently welcomed a string of contentious nationalist leaders to Israel, including Hungary’s authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, widely accused of committing human rights abuses.

