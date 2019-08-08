ROME — Italy’s populist government edged toward collapse Thursday evening, with far-right leader Matteo Salvini calling for new elections and saying the country’s two quarrelsome coalition members were no longer functioning as a majority.

“Let’s quickly give the choice back to voters,” said Salvini, who notified Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of his desire.

The breakup of Western Europe’s first fully populist government is not final, and decisions about whether to dissolve parliament rests with Italy’s president, who pundits say could be reluctant to push the nation into campaign mode during the usually sleepy summer.

But Salvini’s statement appeared to mark a turning point in the barely-functional relationship between drastically different populist parties — one that leans left and has bled popularity during 14 months in power, the other that leans right and has all but co-opted the government behind the force of Salvini’s personality.

Salvini, the interior minister, has pushed the government to the brink not only because of differences with the Five Star Movement, but in a bid to gain more complete power and perhaps become prime minister. New elections could cement Italy’s shift to the right, with Salvini’s League forming a new government with a smaller far-right party.

But Italian president Sergio Mattarella has not indicated how he’d like to proceed. Roberto D’Alimonte, a political science professor at Luiss Guido Carli University, said Mattarella could resist dissolving parliament during a time when it is supposed to be in recess, and when the government is gearing up to deal with a crucial budget law. Mattarella could also see if other parties might be able to patch together a temporary majority as a way to avoid the need for new elections.

“Salvini is gambling — there is no question he is gambling now,” D’Alimonte said. “If he feels he can’t get early elections, he will backtrack” and stick with the coalition.

A League-led government would be less fractious than the one that has governed Italy during the past 14 months — a period during which the coalition members have battled over infrastructure projects, traded insults, and pushed the other side to deal with corruption allegations. Italian papers have documented the tensions like a reality show, reporting that in some periods Salvini and Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio are not on speaking terms.

In June, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, an obscure lawyer who was a compromise pick of the parties, threatened to resign if the two sides didn’t stop squabbling. They continued. This week, former prime minister Matteo Renzi, a member of the opposition center-left party, said Di Maio and Salvini were arguing “like spoiled children.”

In a Thursday evening address, Conte put the responsibility for the government’s crisis on Salvini.

“It is not up to the minister of the interior to summon the parliament,” Conte said. “It is not up to the minister of the interior to decide the timing of a political crisis where other actors will intervene. It will be up to the minister of the interior in his role as leader of the League to explain to the country and to justify to the voters who had believed in the prospective for change the reasons that lead him to interrupt things before it’s time.”

In European parliamentary elections in May, the League — which on several years earlier had been on the nativist fringes — sealed its place as Italy’s most popular party, winning 34 percent of the votes, double from national elections a year earlier. Since then, the League has continued to tick up in popularity, even after a leaked audio recording appeared to show a Salvini ally discussing a secretive funding scheme with Russians in a Moscow hotel.

Read more

The testy marriage at the center of Italy’s government

Denied asylum, but not deported, migrants in Europe live in limbo

Italy’s far-right leader calls allegations of Russian influence a ‘James Bond’ fantasy

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news