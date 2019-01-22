MILAN — Italy’s interior minister is calling the French leader Emmanuel Macron “a terrible president,” saying he “talks a lot and achieves little.”

The comments Tuesday by Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing League that governs in coalition with the 5-Star Movement, were sure to further raise tensions with Italy’s trans-Alpine neighbor.

The 5-Star leader already sparked annoyance earlier this month by saying his populist movement was ready to help France’s anti-government yellow vest protesters. The French Foreign Ministry also summoned the Italian ambassador over sharp anti-French comments from Italy about Europe’s migrant crisis.

Salvini said he takes issue not with the French people but with “with Macron, who talks a lot and achieves little, who give lessons of generosity, and then rejects thousands of migrants at the Italian border.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.