The government wants a rush order, everything built and shipped within the next month. And it wants an extraordinary quantity — 3 million new desks, as many as all the Italian school-furniture companies put together would normally build in five years.

“I almost drove into oncoming traffic when I heard,” said Alessandro Zecchin, the managing director of one company, Gonzagarredi Montessori.

“I personally know everybody in Europe who makes school furniture,” said Emidio Salvatorelli, president of another company, Vastarredo. “It can’t be done.”

With its smooth economic reopening and now one of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in Europe, Italy would seem to have as good a chance as any nation in the West of pulling off a safe school year. But the run-up to its Sept. 14 school start date is providing a reminder that in the coronavirus era, even such mundane considerations as furniture can complicate educators’ plans.

For weeks now, Italian politicians and school administrators have been agonizing about desks, unsure of whether they can be made in time and what to do if they aren’t.

“It may not be ‘mission impossible,’ but it will be close,” said Mario Rusconi, the head of a principals’ association in the region that includes Rome.

One Roman high school principal compared the situation to a game of Risk, with “extreme complications” if the desks don’t arrive. Her school needs 300 of them. Without those desks, two-seat tables would have to be used as single-seaters. Classroom capacity would shrink. And a portion of students every day — about one-seventh of the high school — would have to stay home and take classes online.

“Even today, I was looking at maps like a surveyor, trying to make this work,” said Cristina Costarelli, the principal of Isaac Newton High School in Rome. “There are too many unknowns to have even a modicum of serenity.”

The desks are just one of the logistical challenges playing out this summer as Italy races to prepare for the school year. At the government’s urging, schools are trying to find spaces in museums, movie theaters and church buildings so they can reduce class sizes and keep students a safe distance apart. The country is trying to hire 50,000 new teachers and support staffers, including janitors.

But the debate over the desks has become the biggest flash point — triggering finger-pointing, consuming a parliamentary hearing and angering Italian furniture makers, who say the government is underestimating the difficulty of producing so many desks so quickly.

Before the pandemic, some Italian schools had been gradually phasing out the multi-student desks and replacing them with the single-seat version common in American classrooms. But that process is now supposed to occur in a matter of weeks. A scientific committee advising the government has said the single-seat desks are a key part of the school restart.

The government launched the open bidding process to desk manufacturers on July 20 and has said it will choose a company or companies for the project by Aug. 12.

“Certainly, the need we brought to the market is an extraordinary one,” Italy’s special commissioner for the coronavirus, Domenico Arcuri, told Parliament in late July. Politicians then spent more than an hour asking how the plan could possibly work. One lawmaker said that even China couldn’t come to the rescue; desks built there would take several weeks to arrive by ship.

“I doubt that 3 million desks will arrive by September 14,” said Germano Racchella, a member of the far-right League party, who noted that even if a company did fulfill the order, the desks would then have to be distributed across the country and assembled in a matter of days.

In a television interview last week, Arcuri raised the idea of calling in the army to assist with distribution.

“The army has given us extraordinary help during the darkest and most devastating months of this crisis,” he said. “I’m sure that if we ask them, they’ll be able to help us deliver desks, too.”

The government said last week it has received 14 proposals to build the desks, calling them “satisfactory” while not releasing more details. But those in the school-furniture industry are skeptical that schools will get the desks in time even if multiple firms are involved.

A group of Italian companies — accounting for about 80 percent of the domestic school-furniture market — said they are willing to help, but at a level short of what the government is seeking. A separate Italian bidder, another of 14 submitting proposals, said it was offering to build 5,000 desks, to be distributed in two Italian regions. That company’s owner, Giancarlo Spadaccini, said his desks wouldn’t be ready for the school year: He had just filed a request to a large supplier for a material he needs for the desk surfaces, and it won’t reach his factory until Sept. 14.

Complicating matters, some individual schools and towns put in their own orders for the desks in the spring and summer, essentially putting themselves ahead of the national government in line.

“We are already at full capacity or beyond,” even without the government request, Zecchin said.

Italy’s Education Ministry declined to respond to questions, but the minister, Lucia Azzolina, said on an Italian TV studio show in late July that the single-person seats are a “black and white” need. She did not directly answer a question about how schools would cope without the desks. She called the media coverage of the hunt for desks “apocalyptic” and criticized Italian newspapers for raising doubts about progress, accusing them of causing unnecessary anxiety.

“We will reopen schools on September 14,” she said. “We have to stop scaring families.”

But Rusconi, the president of the Lazio region’s principals’ association, said that in the chat rooms to which he belongs, school leaders also are worried.

“I think we’ll be forced to start with online courses or using only chairs,” one principal said in the chat room.

Rusconi said that even if everything went right and the desks arrived on time, the headache for schools wouldn’t be over. They’d be receiving the single-seat desks just days before students arrived, and they’d still have to get rid of all the old furniture. Who would take that off their hands?