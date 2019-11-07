It credited a cost-cutting turnaround plan as well as good earnings from trading.

The Milan-based bank, which has operations across Europe, warned that risks to economic growth have increased, “especially due to the uncertainty related to increasing protectionism.”

It said that a recession in manufacturing is spilling over into other sectors, which could hurt economic growth. That, in turn, hurts earnings for banks that hand out the loans to companies to invest and expand.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD