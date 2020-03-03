He has been in custody since then and was sentenced to prison late last year along with eight others.
Junqueras was elected to the European Parliament last May while in custody. Spain’s courts have ruled against him being able to take his seat.
The separatist leader will be allowed three furloughs a week to teach classes at the University of Vic - Central University of Catalonia. It was not clear what subject that Junqueras, who is a historian by training, would teach.
