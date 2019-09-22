The Associated Press sent questions to his lawyer, Kamel Ben Messaoud, who responded with Karoui’s comments. In those written answers, Karoui said “of course we have a chance, because it’s a second round and both candidates will restart from scratch.”

No date has been set yet for the presidential runoff but Tunisia’s electoral body says it will take place by Oct. 13.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.