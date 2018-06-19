Japan’s Princess Takamado waves from the VIP stand prior to the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)

SARANSK, Russia — A Japanese princess is supporting her nation’s team at the World Cup, becoming the first member of Japan’s royal family to visit Russia in more than a century.

Princess Hisako of Takamada appeared Tuesday at Mordovia Arena in Saransk, where Japan beat Colombia 2-1, and waved to spectators.

She arrived Monday in Russia and will stay through June 26, and is expected to attend Japan’s next two group stage matches against Senegal and Poland.

Her visit is the first such trip by a Japanese royal since 1916.

Russia and Japan have been locked in a territorial dispute over four contested islands, which the Soviet Union took at the end of World War II. It has kept the two nations from signing a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.