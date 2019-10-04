Koons said Friday the “inflatable flowers represent loss, rebirth, and the vitality of the human spirit.”

At an inauguration ceremony attended by some families of the November 2015 Paris terror attacks, Koons called the flowers “a symbol that life moves forward.”

Controversy over the placement of the sculpture stalled its installation for years after Koons announced the gift in November 2016. It was finally placed in the gardens of the Champs-Elysees.

