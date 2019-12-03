The International Auschwitz Committee said survivors were aghast and the installation “hurts their feelings and the eternal peace of the dead of their murdered relatives.”

Other Jewish groups including the Central Council of Jews in Germany and the American Jewish Council also expressed dismay.

The Center for Political Beauty claims on its website that its actions aim to show that in Germany “the legacy of the Holocaust is rendered void by political apathy, the rejection of refugees and cowardice.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD