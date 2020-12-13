Businesses on both sides of the English Channel, fearing chaos at the ports and steep, immediate tariffs, sighed a collective, “whew, that was close!”

In a joint statement — and “joint” being a meaningful descriptor for those hoping for a deal — Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it is worth trying to jog forward to a finish line.

“We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the major unresolved topics,” the pair said.

Then they patted themselves on the back, noting, “our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days. And despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over, we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile.”

And so, “we have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”

The negotiations will continue, at least for now, in Brussels.

Britain wants to be able to “take back control” of its sovereignty — for many Brexiteers, that was the whole point of leaving the bloc.

But Europe has appeared in little mood for compromise.

The disagreements have touched on areas that have been sore points for years — in some cases, centuries. Like fisheries, specifically European access to British waters.

In addition to wrangling over cod and scallops, which represents far less than one percent of GDP to either Britain or Europe, the E.U. also doesn’t want Britain undercutting it on issues such as state aid or environmental regulations to gain a competitive advantage. It wants to make sure British rules stay closely aligned with E.U. ones as a prerequisite for Britain to get relatively unfettered access to the European market.

