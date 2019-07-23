Demonstrators hold banners during a rally opposite Downing Street in London, Monday, July 22, 2019. The rally was held ahead of the naming on Tuesday of a new leader of the Conservative party and therefore a new prime minister. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)

LONDON — With Boris Johnson confirmed as the next leader of the Conservative Party and British prime minister, the outlook for the British economy has certainly become murkier — and potentially more perilous.

Johnson’s comprehensive victory over Jeremy Hunt has made it more likely that Britain could leave the European Union on Halloween without a withdrawal agreement, a prospect that even the most ardent Brexit believers concede would be disruptive in the short-term before any benefits start to manifest.

Most economists think a so-called “no-deal” Brexit will be a lot worse than that.

