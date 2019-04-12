Julian Assange arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London after the WikiLeaks founder was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers on Thursday April 11, 2019. (Victoria Jones/AP)

The plush neighborhood of Knightsbridge, a high-rent hub of high-end retail and discreet diplomats, awoke Friday with one fewer international curiosity in its midst.

Julian Assange, the Australian bad boy and founder of WikiLeaks, had been dragged Thursday from Ecuadoran Embassy, where he had entertained the likes of Lady Gaga and Pamela Anderson in the small red-brick building a stone’s throw from Harrods, the luxury department store. He was arrested to face a hacking charge in the United States.

“We heard the helicopter overhead,” said James Smith, a local realtor. The scene outside the embassy was the dramatic climax of a seven-year diplomatic stalemate, as Ecuador revoked the anti-secrecy crusader’s asylum and turned him over to British authorities.

But life goes on in Knightsbridge, Smith said, where residents of the tony area may not even realize they have lost a notorious neighbor, holed up in the embassy for nearly seven years. From his corner room, where he lived with his cat, an Internet star, and used a treadmill to stay in shape, he remained a subject of global fascination.

Half of Britons had no opinion on Ecuador’s decision to get rid of him, according to a YouGov poll. More than a third supported the move, and only one in seven wanted him to stay.

“It was between him and the embassy,” Smith said.



Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange rally outside the Victorian State Library in Melbourne, Australia, April 12, 2019. (James Ross/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Now that Assange has lost his perch in Knightsbridge, the 47-year-old will battle extradition from a British jail. Shortly after his arrest, he was swiftly convicted Thursday of skipping bail in 2012, and he faces up to a year in prison for that offense.

American prosecutors seek his extradition to face a federal charge of conspiring to hack into a Defense Department computer network in 2010. His attorney, Jennifer Robinson, warned that his arrest sets a “dangerous precedent” for press freedoms.

There are many unanswered questions. How long will the extradition process take? Likely years. Will Assange remain in prison as his case proceeds? Almost certainly. He will first be sentenced — probably six months to one year — for jumping bail. Finally, what about the cat? The Ecuadoran Embassy has not revealed what happened to the pet. An Italian newspaper suggested she was given to a friend months ago.

The issue of Assange’s extradition instantly exposed divisions within British politics, already riven by the deep divides over the country’s exit from the European Union, known as Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May said his arrest showed that “no one is above the law,” while Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said the government should oppose Assange’s extradition. The left-wing leader said Assange was being targeted “for exposing evidence of atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Labour’s spokeswomen for domestic affairs, Diane Abbott, said the request should be blocked on human rights grounds. She told the BBC that the true motivation for the U.S. case against him was “embarrassment of the things he's revealed about the American military and security services.”

Right-wing politician Nigel Farage, an ideological ally of President Trump, told the broadcaster on Friday that he had visited Assange once in the embassy, swatting away the suggestion that he was a conduit between Trump and WikiLeaks. The American president, who once said he loved WikiLeaks, professed Thursday to know nothing about the group.

“He’s going to be extradited, and that’s the end of it,” Farage said.

Assange’s fight against extradition could keep him jailed in Britain for several years, as the case winds its way through legal challenges in multiple courts, experts said.

Because of the seriousness of the charge and the fact that Assange has already skipped bail once — when Sweden sought his extradition to answer allegations of sex crimes during a visit there — he will likely do battle from a prison cell.

His new life will not be as comfortable as the previous seven years in the Ecuadoran Embassy, where was free to drink wine, skateboard down the halls and receive guests. Until his exasperated hosts cut off his Internet, Assange was all over social media. In British prisons, mobile phones are prohibited and Internet access highly restricted.

Assange’s lawyers are likely to fight the extradition order, from the Magistrates’ Court to the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court — and possibly to the European Court of Human Rights.

Even if Britain manages to exit the European Union, it will almost certainly include a lengthy transition period, which could put Assange in front of E.U. judges.

“It will be some years before a final decision is reached — at least a year and probably longer,” said Amy Jeffress, a former Justice Department legal attache in London. “My over and under would be three years.”

Assange’s previous battle against extradition to Sweden took 18 months. Jeffress, who was based in London from 2010 to 2013, recalled one high-profile terrorism case that dragged on for 13 years before the defendant was finally extradited to the United States.

Legally, the extradition request seems valid, “yet these cases can become very political in the U.K.,” Jeffress said.

Opponents of extradition point to a decision in 2012 by May, who was home secretary at the time, to refuse to hand over Scottish computer hacker Gary McKinnon to the American criminal justice system. She cited medical reports indicating that McKinnon risked becoming a danger to himself if he stood trial in the United States.

But the man who now holds that post in the government, Sajid Javid, suggested that his thinking about Assange’s case was different. In the House of Commons on Thursday, he excoriated the Labour Party for defending Assange and echoed the prime minister’s judgment. “There’s no one in this country that is above the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in Sweden said Thursday that they have received a request to reopen an investigation into Assange’s conduct from an attorney for a woman who accuses him of rape. The investigation was closed in 2017 but can be renewed at any time before August 2020.

Prosecutors said they had not been alerted to Assange’s arrest and learned of the developments in his case from media reports.

When Sweden's director of public prosecutions, Marianne Ny, closed the probe two years ago, saying she could not proceed while Assange enjoyed safe haven in the Ecuadoran Embassy, she noted that it would be possible to resume the process if he were expelled.

The investigation involves a 2010 complaint from a woman who says she met Assange at a WikiLeaks conference in Stockholm. She alleges that he engaged in nonconsensual unprotected sex with her — accusations that he denies.

If Sweden asks for Assange’s extradition, it will be up to Britain to decide in which order it heeds the requests, if at all, from the United States and Sweden.

Ellen Nakashima in Washington contributed to this report.

