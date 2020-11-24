The troops came in with tanks to crush the Prague Spring — the brief period of liberal reforms under leader Alexander Dubcek that was meant to lead toward democratization of communist Czechoslovakia.
After the transmitters were turned off, Mouckova was fired and was persecuted by the hard-line communist regime that took power after the invasion.
In 1977, she was among those who signed Charter 77, a human rights manifesto co-drafted by Vaclav Havel, who later led the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution that ousted the Communist regime.
Only then, Mouckova was able to return to her work as a journalist for the public television and Radio Free Europe.
In 2013, she was awarded a state decoration by President Milos Zeman.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.