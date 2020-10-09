Stephan von Dassel, mayor of the central Mitte district, said permission had been given for the Korean organization to display a “peace statue” for one year, as a broad “statement against sexualized violence against women in armed conflicts.”
Instead, he said, the statue unveiled in late September “exclusively addresses the behavior of the Japanese army in World War II.”
“This has led to irritation in Japan on a national and local level and also in Berlin,” he said in a statement.
Historians say tens of thousands of Korean women were lured or forced into sexual slavery at Japanese military-run brothels when the Korean Peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule in 1910-45.
The Korean association has until Oct. 14 to remove the statue.
