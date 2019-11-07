He is accused of fighting as an IS member until Kurdish forces arrested him in July 2017.

He was among 110 Kosovo citizens repatriated from Syria in April with the assistance of the United States.

If convicted of terrorist acts, he could face a prison sentence of 10 years or more.

Kosovo authorities say 30 of the country’s citizens are still actively supporting terror groups in Syria.

