The special prosecutor’s office, which is investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs connected to Kosovo’s 1998-1999 war of independence, said Thaci and others had perpetrated “murder, enforced disappearance of persons, persecution, and torture.” It added that “the crimes alleged in the indictment involve hundreds of known victims of Kosovo Albanian, Serb, Roma, and other ethnicities and include political opponents.”

Thaci was expected to visit the White House along with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday. Serbia never recognized Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence, and the summit was intended to try to resolve the long-standing dispute between Belgrade and Pristina.

The conflict, which claimed more than 10,000 lives, ended after a 78-day NATO bombing campaign. NATO peacekeepers are still deployed within Kosovo, whose development has been stunted by the protracted fight with Serbia.

Many of Kosovo’s leading politicians took part in the war, which pitted ethnic Albanians against ethnic Serbs in what was then a province of Serbia. NATO’s intervention was on the side of the separatists, and its bombing targeted ethnic Serbian facilities inside Kosovo and elsewhere in Serbia. Thaci was one of the top commanders of the Kosovo Liberation Army, as was Kadri Veseli, the other official named in the announcement of the indictment. Veseli is now the leader of the Democratic Party of Kosovo.

The European Union has fostered a long-running dialogue between Thaci and Vucic that has made little progress.

Richard Grenell, who recently stepped down as the U.S. ambassador to Germany and acting director of National Intelligence, helped broker the White House meeting between the Serbian and Kosovar officials. Grenell remains a U.S. special envoy for the talks. Under President Trump, the United States has expressed openness to resolving the dispute through land swaps between Kosovo and Serbia, a step that many E.U. leaders fear could reignite the conflict.

The leaders were not expected to meet with Trump himself on Saturday in any case.

The prosecutor’s office said that the indictment was filed April 24, but being publicized now, earlier than it would be typically, because of repeated efforts “to obstruct and undermine the work” of the special court. They made clear that the charges had not been proven and that said that a pretrial judge still needed to confirm the indictment, although they said that the allegations were the fruit of a “lengthy investigation” and that they believed they could prove them “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Thaci did not immediately comment on the charges.