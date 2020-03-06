Kosovo authorities say that some 20,000 ethnic Albanian women were abused by Serbs during the war.
The statement does not make clear whether the suspect is in custody.
He faces from 15 years in jail to life imprisonment if convicted.
The 1998-99 war in Kosovo, then a province of Serbia, ended following a 78-day NATO bombing campaign against a bloody Serb crackdown on ethnic Albanian nationalists. More than 10,000 people died during the conflict, and 1,650 are still unaccounted-for.
Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence isn’t recognized by Serbia.
