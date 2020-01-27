She was charged with alleged organization and participation in a terror group. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

The prosecutors’ office did not clarify where the suspect’s husband and daughter were and how she was repatriated.

In April 2019 a group of 110 Kosovo citizens were repatriated from Syria.

About 30 ethnic Albanians from Kosovo are still believed to be with terror groups in Syria and Iraq.