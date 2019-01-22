MOSCOW — Vladimir Putin’s spokesman says Russia is “optimistic” ahead of a World Anti-Doping Agency ruling Tuesday on whether the country’s authorities met demands to turn over lab data.

The WADA executive committee reinstated Russia’s anti-doping agency in September on condition the country turned over data from a Moscow laboratory. That could help WADA pursue doping cases against many top Russian athletes for past offenses.

WADA representatives left Moscow with the data last week but only after Russia missed a Dec. 31 deadline.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, says “our sports authorities have clearly made the maximum effort to arrange the work of the WADA representatives in Moscow, to arrange all the necessary procedures and contacts” and “so in Moscow everyone is optimistic.”

