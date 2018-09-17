WARSAW, Poland — Officials say a 35-year-old driver has been killed and 18 other people have been injured, including four children, in a car pileup in southern Poland.

Local rescue services said that at least 16 cars, including a truck, collided in poor visibility late Sunday on an overpass in the town of Jaworzno. The injured were taken to hospitals.

Aneta Golebiowska, a spokeswoman of the regional firefighters, said the cause may have been dense smoke coming from tires and waste that was burning under the overpass.

Police and prosecutors are investigating.

