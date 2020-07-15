From the conservative wing of the party, Jakes opposed a brief period of liberal reforms in 1968 known as the Prague Spring, which was subsequently crushed on Aug. 20 by troops from the Warsaw Pact.
Jakes was part of the hard-line regime that took over following the invasion.
He had been general secretary of the party for only two years before the Velvet Revolution led by the late writer, Vaclav Havel, ended 40 years of communist rule.
