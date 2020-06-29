In an open letter directed to Prime Minister Edi Rama, the U.S. and EU ambassadors, Hoxha mentioned “persecution of Enver Hoxha’s family” by the now-leftist government and also after the fall of the communist regime in 1993 by the then-center-right Cabinet, both times evicting them from homes.
”We suffered not only material but also moral damage because the belongings of our homes ended up in the hands of unknown people,” he said.
Hoxha said he would sue the government for human rights violation and moral damage.
The government has pulled down some 300 buildings to make room for expanding the Tirana’s ring road. Previously Hoxha’s mother, Nexhmije, who died in February, also opposed the demolition of their apartment.
Enver Hoxha governed Albania with an iron fist from 1944 until his death in 1985, five years before a student revolt overthrew the isolationist communist regime.
Hoxha is survived by two sons and a daughter.
