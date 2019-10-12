The diplomat’s wife subsequently left Britain. His family appealed Saturday for anyone who saw her departure to share information.

Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, say they are going to New York and Washington to build support and to pressure U.S. authorities “to do the right thing.”

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that U.S. officials would talk to the woman, whose name hasn’t been officially released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD