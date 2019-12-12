There were plenty of odd locations throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland,

In the town of Hampshire, people exercising their democratic privilege could also have checked out automobiles for sale at the Petersfield Used Car Centre. And in the West Midlands town of Dudley, a rather bare converted shipping container was designated as a voting booth.

More fun was to be had in the picturesque pubs used as voting centers in the countryside. There were also more traditional locations, such as small town halls and churches.

Given the time of year, voters couldn’t escape Christmas. In the southwest England town of Minehead, a Santa’s grotto was used for voting.

