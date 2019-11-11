Lavrov said on a visit to the Armenian capital Monday that Russian experts will be granted access to Armenia’s biological laboratories. Lavrov said an agreement to be signed shortly by the two countries’ healthcare officials would help transparency in the sphere.
Lavrov also pledged that Russia will help normalize ties between Armenia and Turkey. Turkey has closed its border with Armenia over its conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD