When he went outside to the lawn to check on the device, he spotted a thief with the robot tucked under his arm.
Caught in the act, the thief dropped the robot and fled, according to police.
Officers searched the area but did not locate a suspect. Police are calling for any possible witnesses to come forward.
There was no word on whether the robot suffered damage in the incident.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.