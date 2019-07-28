Candles are lit outside the interior ministry building in memory of a 15-year-old girl, raped and killed in southern Romania, after police took 19 hours from the moment she called the country’s emergency hotline to intervene, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Thousands of people took part Saturday evening in Bucharest in a march protesting the handling of the case, blaming Romanian officials for negligence, incompetence and a lack of empathy. (Andreea Alexandru/Associated Press)

BUCHAREST, Romania — The lawyer for a man detained by police in Romania says his client has admitted killing two female teenagers.

Lawyer Bogdan Alexandru told Romanian media on Sunday that Gheorghe Dinca said burned the bodies of 15-year-old Alexandra Macesanu, and 18-year-old Luiza Melencu.

Macesanu was abducted Thursday while Melencu went missing in April.

Romania’s police chief resigned Friday after allegations that officers were too slow in responding to Macesanu’s calls to a national emergency hotline saying she’d been abducted and raped by a man who picked her up while she was hitchhiking.

Dozens of people attended a vigil and rally on Sunday night in memory of the teen victims. It was organized by women’s rights groups and organizations combatting domestic violence.

