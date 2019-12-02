Lawyer Aygul Demirtas — who is also the politician’s sister — tweeted Monday that Demirtas lost consciousness for some time. He received an electrocardiogram but has still not been sent to a fully equipped hospital despite the prison doctor’s recommendation, she said.

The politician’s Peoples’ Democratic Party, Turkey’s second-largest opposition party, called on the government to explain and demanded he be taken to the hospital.

Demirtas faces up to 142 years in jail. He denies the charges.

