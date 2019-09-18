THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A lawyer who represented a key witness in a major Dutch organized crime trial has been shot dead in Amsterdam, sparking calls for a tougher crackdown on violent underworld gangs.

Police said that 44-year-old lawyer Derk Wiersum was fatally shot Wednesday morning by a man who fled on foot.

Wiersum represented a witness identified only as Nabil B. in a criminal case against suspected underworld bosses accused of involvement in a string of killings. The witness was involved in one of the slayings but cut a deal with prosecutors to provide evidence in return for a lighter sentence.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema visited the scene of the slaying and called it “a shock for our society because the victim was doing his job.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.