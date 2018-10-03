ANKARA, Turkey — The lawyer for an American pastor held in Turkey on spying and terror charges says he has petitioned Turkey’s highest court for his release.

Ismail Cem Halavurt told The Associated Press he filed a Constitutional Court appeal Wednesday on behalf of Andrew Craig Brunson, who was arrested following a failed coup in 2016 and is currently under house arrest. Brunson faces up to 35 years in prison if he is convicted.

In his petition, Halavurt argued that Brunson has been unjustly held for almost two years and that there is no risk of him tampering with any evidence.

U.S President Donald Trump has demanded Brunson’s release. Amid the conflict, Trump in August doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports, which helped deepen a Turkish currency crisis.

