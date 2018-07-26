MOSCOW — The lawyer who obtained a video of Russian prison guards beating a handcuffed inmate says she doesn’t intend to return to Russia until she is sure that all those involved have been arrested.

The video caused wide concern after the newspaper Novaya Gazeta published it last week.

Six guards at the prison in Yaroslavl were ordered held for two months while the case is investigated. A prison supervisor is confined for a shorter period.

Lawyer Irina Biryuokova, who didn’t give her location because of security concerns, told the AP Wednesday “I don’t plan to come back to Russia yet because I want to see how this case will go.”

Russian envoys are expected to answer questions about the case at a session of the U.N. Committee Against Torture Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.